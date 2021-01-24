wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Imitates Bernie Sanders Meme on SmackDown

January 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami Zayn Raw 52719

– On last week’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn took his campaign against moral injustice against him further by handcuffing himself to the ringside barricade. He also imitated the pose by Bernie Sanders from last week’s Presidential Inauguration for Joe Biden that’s become a popular internet meme. You can check out some photos Zayn tweeted on it below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bernie Sanders, Sami Zayn, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading