Sami Zayn Imitates Bernie Sanders Meme on SmackDown
January 24, 2021 | Posted by
– On last week’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn took his campaign against moral injustice against him further by handcuffing himself to the ringside barricade. He also imitated the pose by Bernie Sanders from last week’s Presidential Inauguration for Joe Biden that’s become a popular internet meme. You can check out some photos Zayn tweeted on it below.
