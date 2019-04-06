WWE News: Sami Zayn Is In New York City, WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Video, Sheamus and Cesaro Say They’re The Best Team In The World

– Sami Zayn is currently in New York City for Wrestlemania week festivities. He posted photos to social media, including one with his friends Juice Robinson and Jimmy Jacobs. We reported earlier today that he’s expected back to the WWE roster any day now.

Friends will be friends. pic.twitter.com/zwVhboHvyu — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 6, 2019

– WWE has posted a video of the red carpet live special for the WWE Hall of Fame with Maria Menounos, Byron Saxton, Charly Caruso and Kayla Braxton.

– TMZ caught up with Sheamus and Cesaro, who said that they are the best tag team of all time. They also Cesaro also listed the matches he’s excited for, which includes the women’s triple threat main event.