Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Team Up On WWE Raw, Defeat Judgment Day

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso had a reunion on WWE Raw, defeating the Judgment Day in the main event. Zayn and Uso teamed up to defeat the WWE World Tag Team Champions in a non-title match, the first time they had teamed up in a TV match since they were in The Bloodline.

After the match, Bron Breakker hit the ring and speared Zayn. Breakker is set to battle Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.