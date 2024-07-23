wrestling / News
Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Team Up On WWE Raw, Defeat Judgment Day
July 22, 2024 | Posted by
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso had a reunion on WWE Raw, defeating the Judgment Day in the main event. Zayn and Uso teamed up to defeat the WWE World Tag Team Champions in a non-title match, the first time they had teamed up in a TV match since they were in The Bloodline.
After the match, Bron Breakker hit the ring and speared Zayn. Breakker is set to battle Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Contract Status of Tamina After Rumors Of WWE Exit
- Eric Bischoff Believes Rhea Ripley Is Going To Be A Star On a New Level
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Could’ve Done More With Billy Gunn As a Singles Star
- Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos