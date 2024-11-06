Sami Zayn Jokes About PhotoShopped Pic With Young Roman Reigns & Usos: ‘I Remember That Day Well’

Sami Zayn had some fun with a PhotoShopped image of himself growing up with Roman Reigns and The Usos, responding to it on social media. Zayn is back within the orbit of the three cousins following WWE Crown Jewel and a fan PhotoShopped him into a photo of the three when they were young and wrote “‘sami’s not family’ ok then explain this???,” which Zayn retweeted and wrote:

“I remember that day well. It was a Friday. We went out that night, and I remember it clearly because we were listening to DMX on the way to the club, and it was the first time I’d ever heard someone say that a song was ‘tight’. Great times, but sadly those days are gone.”

Zayn will be appearing on Smackdown to try and work things with the trio after Zayn accidentally kicked Reigns when he was aiming for Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.