WWE News: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Invade Smackdown Live Event, Randy Orton Appearing at the World of Wheels on March 25th, Drake Maverick Appears on UpUpDownDown

– Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens invaded the WWE Smackdown live event in Trenton, New Jersey, cutting a promo on Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan before being chased off by security…

– Randy Orton will be at the World of Wheels in the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, from 12PM to 2PM on March 25. More information is available here.

– 205 Live GM Drake Maverick made his debut on UpUpDownDown. He played WCW/nWo Revenge with Xavier Woods…