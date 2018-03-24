 

WWE News: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Invade Smackdown Live Event, Randy Orton Appearing at the World of Wheels on March 25th, Drake Maverick Appears on UpUpDownDown

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sami Zayn Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 101017 WWE Smackdown - Survivor Series Kickoff Show matches

– Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens invaded the WWE Smackdown live event in Trenton, New Jersey, cutting a promo on Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan before being chased off by security…

– Randy Orton will be at the World of Wheels in the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, from 12PM to 2PM on March 25. More information is available here.

– 205 Live GM Drake Maverick made his debut on UpUpDownDown. He played WCW/nWo Revenge with Xavier Woods…

