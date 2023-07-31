Sami Zayn Says That He And Kevin Owens Target Their Performances Toward “Little Kevins”

In a recent interview with Xfinity, Sami Zayn shared some details on how he and Kevin Owens tailor their performances to maintain audience engagement over the course of their career )via Wrestling Inc). Zayn explained that the approach helps ensure their fans continue to get new and interesting performances from the duo, regardless of how long they may have been watching the pair. You can find a few highlights from Zayn and watch the complete interview below.

On the demographic they try to consider when performing: “We have a little expression, actually when we do shows in different towns and they’re kind of close, there’s a certain fan that we cater towards called little Kevin, which is basically when he [Owens] was a fan, but there might be 100 or 200 little Kevins out there, and we kind of are very mindful of them. They might have seen the act before, they might have seen what we do, so we got to keep them on the edge of their seats and we got to keep them on their toes.”

On the benefits of their performance philosophy: “So I think having that approach, while may be a little much, that sometimes may be a little much for some people, I think it’s been the key to keeping our story fresh for 20 years now.”