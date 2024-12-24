Sami Zayn Comments On Kevin Owens Delivering Package Piledriver On WWE TV

Sami Zayn says it was surreal to see Kevin Owens deliver a package piledriver on WWE TV. Owens hit Cody Rhodes with the move to close Saturday Night’s Main Event and Zayn, who took his share of the move from Owens during their pre-WWE days, spoke about seeing Owens deliver it in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast.

“I mean, pretty crazy to see the Package Piledriver on WWE TV, first and foremost,” Zayn said (h/t to Fightful). “I feel like I used to take that move a lot. My neck is not so good nowadays, and it’s probably better that I haven’t taken that move in a long time. It was almost like seeing a ghost. You know what? I mean, it was very strange, like a memoir of a past life. For me, personally, just seeing that was kind of a bit of a surreal moment.”

He continued, “The whole thing was a little surreal, if we really stop and think about it, considering we started together some 20 years ago in little church basements and community centers in Quebec, to all of a sudden see him standing at Saturday Night’s Main Event holding the Winged Eagle title over the champion. I mean, that’s kind of surreal when you really stop and think about it, which sometimes I’ll be honest, we don’t always get to stop and get that perspective of how crazy it is of that we’re here, where we’re at in our journey,” said Zayn. “I think sometimes, I’m sure he would say the same about me, but seeing it with Kevin sometimes opens my eyes more than when I’m doing it myself. Because, you’re on your own little path, and you’re on the hamster wheel and you’re focused on what you’re doing. But if you’re lucky enough to have someone who’s been with you on the ride from the jump, like I have Kevin, or he’s got me, it’s like this constant reminder, like, ‘Man, I remember that guy when he was here. Now he’s doing this,’ it is wild. It’s a crazy story.”