News On Plans for Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Going Into WWE Survivor Series

Cage Side Seats reports that Sami Zayn’s heel turn at WWE Hell in a Cell last night is likely going to setup a AJ Styles & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Zayn match at Survivor Series.

As to why Zayn was written to help Owens, it’s believed that Zayn will say that Shane never gave him an opportunity on Smackdown. AJ Styles noted on Talking Smack last night that he would have Shane McMahon’s back if he needed help against Owens and Zayn.