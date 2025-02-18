Sami Zayn to Face Kevin Owens In Unsanctioned Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will compete in an unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Monday night’s episode of Raw began with Zayn delivering a promo talking about his long association with Owens and saying that after Owens tried to end his career, he’s neither forgiving nor forgetting.

Adam Pearce then came out and said that they’ve discussed the notion of the match and Zayn isn’t medically cleared, so it’s a no. Zayn said that he wouldn’t take no for an answer and wouldn’t leave until the match was granted. Pearce says he couldn’t sanction it and eventually agreed to allow an unsanctioned match to take place.

Elimination Chamber takes place on March 1st from Toronto. We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s Raw.