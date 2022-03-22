Sami Zayn Visits Knoxville To Get ‘Dirt’ On Johnny Knoxville Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Sami Zayn is set to square off with Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two. To prepare for his opponent, Zayn recently revealed that took a trip to Knoxville’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, to gather “dirt” on him.

In a series of tweets, Zayn talked to residents of Knoxville to ask their opinion on whether they like Knoxville and if they want to see Zayn get the best of him at WrestleMania.

You can view Zayn’s tweets below.

I’m in Knoxville. Going to get some dirt on Jackass Man. pic.twitter.com/1mURR6TFun — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 20, 2022

I am out here in Knoxville, TN, hometown of Johnny Knoxville, talking to everyday people about what they think of him. Not everyone here is a fan of his! pic.twitter.com/35ufB2wEcB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 22, 2022