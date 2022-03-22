wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Visits Knoxville To Get ‘Dirt’ On Johnny Knoxville Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 38

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Johnny Knoxville Sami Zayn WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Sami Zayn is set to square off with Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two. To prepare for his opponent, Zayn recently revealed that took a trip to Knoxville’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, to gather “dirt” on him.

In a series of tweets, Zayn talked to residents of Knoxville to ask their opinion on whether they like Knoxville and if they want to see Zayn get the best of him at WrestleMania.

You can view Zayn’s tweets below.

