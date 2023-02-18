wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Gets Lengthy Ovation On WWE Smackdown, Vows To Win At Elimination Chamber

February 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn returned home on WWE Smackdown, getting an extended ovation as he delivered a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Elimination Chamber. Zayn closed the show by coming out to his old theme song “Worlds Apart” and got a lengthy pop from the crowd. He soaked it in before eventually saying that at Elimination Chamber it will not just be Roman vs. Sami; it will be Roman vs. Sami and all of Montreal and Reigns is going down.

Zayn faces Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Saturday’s PPV.

