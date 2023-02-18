wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Gets Lengthy Ovation On WWE Smackdown, Vows To Win At Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn returned home on WWE Smackdown, getting an extended ovation as he delivered a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Elimination Chamber. Zayn closed the show by coming out to his old theme song “Worlds Apart” and got a lengthy pop from the crowd. He soaked it in before eventually saying that at Elimination Chamber it will not just be Roman vs. Sami; it will be Roman vs. Sami and all of Montreal and Reigns is going down.
Zayn faces Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Saturday’s PPV.
He's here! @SamiZayn is HOME! 🥹 🇨🇦#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/reuPsARwmU
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2023
This is @SamiZayn's moment. 👏👏👏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HIfTxhKSnf
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2023
Soak it in @SamiZayn!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/T70dWcGC6g
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 18, 2023
Hometown Hero@SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uY3FLu5Qxa
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 18, 2023
"ROMAN! YOU ARE GOING DOWN!"@SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oznsHK2X9Z
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer On Ace Steel Trying To Negotiate CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Update On The Usos’ Status For Smackdown and Elimination Chamber
- Mick Foley On His Infamous Dumpster Ride With Terry Funk, Says Vince Wanted To Take The Bump
- Cody Rhodes Reveals His Rule For Referencing Dusty Rhodes In Promos, Talks Promo With Paul Heyman