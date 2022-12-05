Sami Zayn Says He’d Like to Work With MJF, Could Have a Fun Match With Dante Martin

Sami Zayn doesn’t have a ton of guys he hasn’t worked with outside WWE that he’d love to face, but he named a couple in MJF and Dante Martin. Zayn was a guest on Peter Rosenberg’s radio show and was asked by the host about what stars outside the company he’d like to work with.

“Not a ton of — God, this is going to make me sound like I’m becoming one of those old vets,” Zayn said. “It’s — okay, I do see some guys out there. I don’t know, MJF pops to mind. I think he’s very talented. There’s one that like, strictly in not like in a long-term storytelling type thing, which where my mind goes a lot. But here’s a kid in AEW, Dante Martin, who’s just a really great high-flier. And it kind of reminds me of the matchesI would have with really good high-fliers. So strictly based on in-ring, if we were working an indie in front of 300 people, that’d be a fun match, you know?”

He continued, “But a lot of guys that I’d [like to work with], you know, it’s guys that I worked with before that I just miss, and that I would love to work with again. Kenny Omega, just as an example, I know I’m saying a lot of AEW guys here but I haven’t seen him in 10 years which is insane. The last time I saw him was December of 2012. And I miss him and miss working him.”

