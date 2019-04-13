wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Listed As Free Agent, Undertaker Appearance Gets Changed, WWE Looks At Last Year’s 2018 Superstar Shakeup
– As we noted, WWE recently released a new episode of List This that looks at superstars who benefited from the Superstar shakeup over the years. In the video, it notes that the shakeup is coming up this week and mentions several free agents who are not on RAW or Smackdown. Among them are Aleister Black, Ricochet, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, EC3, and Nikki Cross. Sami Zayn is also listed as a free agent, although he was last on RAW before his injury.
– WWE has posted a new look at last year’s Superstar Shakeup, looking at which superstars had the best year since it happened.
– The Q&A has been removed from the Undertaker’s appearance in the UK in April/May, which will include signings and photos. Mick Foley will now handle the Q&A.
