Sami Zayn Listed as ‘Injured’ in Intercontinental Title Tournament Preview

WWE is now referring to Sami Zayn as “injured” in a preview for the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. WWE’s article previewing the the matches in the tournament to crown a new champion noted that “with Sami Zayn out due to injury, the title will be held in abeyance until the end of the tournament.”

This comes after Zayn was previously just said that Zayn was “unable to compete” which was the reason they were vacating the championship. Zayn chose not to attend the taping which is something everyone has the option to do because of the pandemic. The full preview write-up is below: