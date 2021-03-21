wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Gets Logan Paul To Check Out His Conspiracy Theory, The Rock Makes Rock Toast
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
Sami Zayn’s comments about the conspiracy against him have attracted the attention of Logan Paul. who has promised to check out what he has to say. Zayn tried to get Kevin Owens on his side recently and said that his documentary about the conspiracy within WWE would “do Logan Paul numbers.” After some prodding by Zayn, Paul agreed to check it out, as noted on The Bump today:
VERY interesting development going on between @LoganPaul and @SamiZayn as of late…#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/kGUiPLm2Sv
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 21, 2021
– The Rock posted to Instagram to give a look at how he makes “Rock Toast,” as you can see below:
