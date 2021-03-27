Sami Zayn Says Logan Paul Will Attend Documentary Trailer Premiere On Next Week’s SmackDown

Logan Paul could be making a trip to Smackdown next week, if Sami Zayn’s claims on tonight’s episode are correct. On tonight’s show, Zayn revealed that he will be premiering the trailer for his documentary about the conspiracy against him in WWE with a full red carpet event. He noted that he’s been talking with Paul and that Paul will be attending the premiere.

Zayn and the YouTube star were exchanging messages on Twitter this week, with Zayn getting Paul to agree to check out his documentary and even saying yesterday that Zayn “might be onto something.”

Zayn is set to face Kevin Owens on night two of WrestleMania 37. You can see a couple GIFs from tonight’s segment below: