Sami Zayn Loves The Simplicity And Honesty of Pro Wrestling
In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn spoke about his love of pro wrestling due to the ‘simplicity’ and ‘honesty’ of it. It seems that Zayn is also commenting on the recent riots, but that could be open to interpretation.
He wrote: “I love the simplicity and, ironically enough, the honesty of pro wrestling. In pro wrestling, if I torment you for years, insult you, spit on you, humiliate you & physically attack you until you eventually had enough and you beat my ass…I’m still the bad guy who had it coming.”
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 1, 2020
