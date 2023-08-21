Sami Zayn Claims Two-out-of-Three Falls Match With Cesaro ‘Changed The Industry’

In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn claimed that his two-out-of-three falls match with Cesaro on an episode of NXT “changed the industry.” The match happened on August 21, 2013, ten years ago, shortly after Zayn’s NXT debut in May of that year.

He wrote: “At this risk of sounding dramatic or arrogant, this one match changed the industry. This was the day NXT became ‘a thing.’ Hard to explain the significance/context/landscape at that time, but suffice to say it’s one of my proudest matches, with one of my all-time best opponents.”