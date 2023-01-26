wrestling / News
Sami Zayn, Matt Taven & More React to Jay Briscoe Tribute Video From AEW Dynamite
AEW aired a tribute video to Jay Briscoe on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Sami Zayn, Matt Taven, Mia Yim and more took to social media to react to the video. You can see the video below as aired during Wednesday’s show, as well as the reactions from a host of people from the wrestling world below:
Thank you, #JayBriscoe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCLaXXyZ0s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023
❤️
— Vincent (@TheHorrorKingVM) January 26, 2023
"When you go down that dark road, you want to know who's got your back…and that's family!"
Incredibly said! 🙏🏿😔 Rest easy Cap!!
— The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) January 26, 2023
Beautiful tribute. 🤍🤍
— Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) January 26, 2023
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 26, 2023
My heart is heavy.
Tonight will be special #Demboys #ThankYouJamin #JayBriscoeRIP https://t.co/FHG8SEqgLs
— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) January 26, 2023
I love you Jay https://t.co/2ExOBFbKMw
— ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅ MʌTT TʌVEN (@MattTaven) January 26, 2023
I love you Jay. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/z0MoBlX5Tq
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) January 26, 2023
TEARS https://t.co/2BZ9rZr4wI
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 26, 2023
Reach for the sky boy! ❤️🙏 https://t.co/tqhs3i6wMM
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) January 26, 2023
I love you Jay! https://t.co/ri0GHYfDGq
— The S.A.T (@realjosemaximo) January 26, 2023
Reach for the sky 💫 https://t.co/HurpgwRGU4
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 26, 2023
That tribute was beautiful. Thank you, Jay #RIPJayBriscoe https://t.co/wkEeGWp3Dg
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) January 26, 2023
