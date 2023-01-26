wrestling / News

Sami Zayn, Matt Taven & More React to Jay Briscoe Tribute Video From AEW Dynamite

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jay Briscoe Image Credit: AEW

AEW aired a tribute video to Jay Briscoe on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Sami Zayn, Matt Taven, Mia Yim and more took to social media to react to the video. You can see the video below as aired during Wednesday’s show, as well as the reactions from a host of people from the wrestling world below:

