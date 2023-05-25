Sami Zayn Makes Mecca Pilgrimage Before WWE Night Of Champions

Sami Zayn is in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s Night Of Champions, and he took the opportunity to make a pilgrimage to Mecca. Zayn posted to Twitter on Thursday, to note that he completed an Umrah, which is a pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city that takes place outside of Hajj season. He wrote:

“Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله”