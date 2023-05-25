wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Makes Mecca Pilgrimage Before WWE Night Of Champions
Sami Zayn is in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s Night Of Champions, and he took the opportunity to make a pilgrimage to Mecca. Zayn posted to Twitter on Thursday, to note that he completed an Umrah, which is a pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city that takes place outside of Hajj season. He wrote:
“Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله”
Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله pic.twitter.com/z7h1am3MID
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 25, 2023