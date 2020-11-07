wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Meet & Greet Next Week, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Set For Media Event
– Sami Zayn will be part of a WWE Virtual Meet & Greet next week. WWE has announced that Zayn will do a virtual meet & greet on Friday at 11 AM ET. The announcement reads:
The next WWE Virtual Meet & Greet with Sami Zayn will take place Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.
WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.
All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!
Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m. ET. at click here.
Ticket includes:2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar
Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 2-3 days of the event
Purchase exclusive personalized autographed items
We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone.
Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat.
For a full list of FAQs, click here.
WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior.
Talent subject to change
*Does not include applicable fees.
– Triple H announced that he will be part of Sports Business Journal’s “Sports and Entertainment Innovation: Reaching Fans Wherever They Are” event with Stephanie McMahon. The conversation takes place next Tuesday, with details at the link in the tweet:
The last few months have presented new challenges and provided new opportunities. Excited to join @sbjsbd with @StephMcMahon for a conversation on Sports and Entertainment Innovation: Reaching Fans Wherever They Are.” @LeadersBiz #MediaInnovators https://t.co/9iSXL9sq8i pic.twitter.com/7zss81jkp3
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2020
