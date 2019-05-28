wrestling / News
UPDATED: Sami Zayn Mentions AEW By Name on Raw, Nick Jackson Reacts (Video)
UPDATE: Following Sami Zayn’s mention of AEW on Raw, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted the following to Twitter:
— The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) May 28, 2019
ORIGINAL: Sami Zayn decided to really dig in for a crowd reaction on Raw, as he name dropped AEW on the show. During the “Electric Chair” Q&A segment on Monday’s Raw, Zayn took questions from fans in attendance and when he wasn’t satisfied with the answers, he mentioned the company that just held their first PPV over the weekend.
Zayn told the crowd that they could ask him anything, even questions about his love live and “even AEW.” The mention managed to get a reaction from the fans in attendance. After that, Seth Rollins came out and went after Zayn, which turned into a match that Rollins won. Pics and video from the segment are below; notably, the WWE Twitter account didn’t post the AEW reference but Twitter account @GetDaTables did.
.@WWEGraves introduces the Electric Chair on #Raw where questions from the @WWEUniverse MUST be answered! pic.twitter.com/Vb8cR3bTML
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019
That #AEW name drop…. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/5JTRq2ZEU5
— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) May 28, 2019
.@SamiZayn answers one of several hard-hitting questions while sitting on the Electric Chair on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/TFj0DE2kPx
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019
.@WWEUniverse member: "When is your retirement date?"@SamiZayn:#RAW pic.twitter.com/s6G5d5o9Tr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 28, 2019
.@SamiZayn in the Electric Chair on #RAW got us like pic.twitter.com/a5u1VAOnOk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 28, 2019
#UniversalChampion @WWERollins has heard ENOUGH! #RAW pic.twitter.com/qNX6WXTlOA
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019
