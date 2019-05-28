UPDATED: Sami Zayn Mentions AEW By Name on Raw, Nick Jackson Reacts (Video)

UPDATE: Following Sami Zayn’s mention of AEW on Raw, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted the following to Twitter:

ORIGINAL: Sami Zayn decided to really dig in for a crowd reaction on Raw, as he name dropped AEW on the show. During the “Electric Chair” Q&A segment on Monday’s Raw, Zayn took questions from fans in attendance and when he wasn’t satisfied with the answers, he mentioned the company that just held their first PPV over the weekend.

Zayn told the crowd that they could ask him anything, even questions about his love live and “even AEW.” The mention managed to get a reaction from the fans in attendance. After that, Seth Rollins came out and went after Zayn, which turned into a match that Rollins won. Pics and video from the segment are below; notably, the WWE Twitter account didn’t post the AEW reference but Twitter account @GetDaTables did.