Sami Zayn Sends Message To Chad Gable Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
Sami Zayn and Chad Gable will go one-on-one tonight on WWE RAW for the Intercontinental title, and Zayn sent Gable a message before their match.
He wrote: “You said I owed you a favor, I’m happy to give it – tonight we go 1-on-1 for the IC Title. But know this – on the biggest stage, the most dominant champion in WWE history threw everything he had at me. I took it all & came out on top. This is Montreal. Bring your absolute best.”
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 15, 2024