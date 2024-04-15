Sami Zayn Sends Message To Chad Gable Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW

Sami Zayn and Chad Gable will go one-on-one tonight on WWE RAW for the Intercontinental title, and Zayn sent Gable a message before their match.

He wrote: “You said I owed you a favor, I’m happy to give it – tonight we go 1-on-1 for the IC Title. But know this – on the biggest stage, the most dominant champion in WWE history threw everything he had at me. I took it all & came out on top. This is Montreal. Bring your absolute best.”