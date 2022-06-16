Sami Zayn Mimics Roman Reigns’ Moves at WWE Live Event

– As previously reported, WWE held a house show last Saturday (June 11) in Las Cruces, New Mexico. At the event, Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a Street Fight. It appears that in the match, Sami Zayn took his acknowledgment of the Tribal Chief, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a step further by mimicking Reigns during the match.

Sami Zayn used Roman Reigns’ Superman Punch and delivered a Spear on McIntyre through a table. However, it wasn’t enough to pick up the win. McIntyre still came out the victor of the matchup.

You can check out a live event clip of Zayn channeling Reigns’ at the event that was posted on Twitter below: