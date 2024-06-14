Sami Zayn Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About WWE PLEs Having Fewer Matches

In an interview with Fightful, Sami Zayn spoke about WWE’s recent trend of having five matches on their premium live events, which he has mixed feelings about.

He said: “I have mixed feelings on it because certainly, as a performer, if you’re not figured in, with seven or eight matches there is a little more real estate and a better chance of getting on. Now, even if you’re in a pretty prominent story, it still might not make (the cut). It’s not to say anything to the quality of your story or performances, but it might not be factored in if there are only five matches. Five is really not a lot. It’s a quality-over-quantity mentality, which is hard to disagree with. I do think it’s been better. It makes matches that are actually on the event feel important because there are only five. If this made the grade, it subconsciously tells the audience that this is something the company is invested in, therefore we should be invested emotionally. There is a subconscious component to that, that I don’t think is often factored in with fans. Fans kind of know their part in the dance a little bit, and when they see, ‘Oh, this is something we’re supposed to care about,’ they care about it.“