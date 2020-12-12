wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Mocks Big E and Apollo Crews After Getting New Merchandise

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn Clash of Champions

WWE has released new merchandise for Sami Zayn, pointing out who he is and what title he holds with shirts that say “I Am Sami Zayn” and “I am the Intercontinental Champion” respectively. After being mocked by Big E and Apollo Crews on Smackdown last night for his lack of merchandise.

He wrote: “I like how Big E & Apollo Crews tried to mock me last night and instead it resulted in me getting the greatest merch shirt in @WWE history.

