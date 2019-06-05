wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Launching New Campaign For Syrian Medical Relief, Starts During Super ShowDown
– Sami Zayn is set to run another fundraising campaign to benefit medical relief efforts in Syria, and it will begin at the same time as WWE Super ShowDown. Zayn posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the campaign, which is in partnership with the Syrian American Medical Society. It will launch a new mobile clinic and kicks off at 2 PM ET on Friday, which is the same time as the main card of WWE’s Saudi Arabia PPV begins.
Zayn will not be at Super ShowDown and was not at Greatest Royal Rumble last year, being of Syrian descent, due to tensions between Syria and Saudi Arabia. Details for the fundraising campaign are below:
Intensified attacks in NW Syria are targeting civilians & medical facilities.
I will once again be partnering with @sams_usa to launch a mobile clinic in Syria to bring medical aid to those in desperate need.
Our fundraiser will be launched Friday, June 7, 2pm EDT.
Please RT. https://t.co/ypQi7HOjST
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 5, 2019
