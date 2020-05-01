wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Reportedly Not at WWE Tapings By Choice

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
According to a new report, Sami Zayn’s lack of presence at WWE’s shows is a voluntary one on his part. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Zayn was originally scheduled for last week’s show, but made the choice not to come. That is something right now that everyone has the option to do due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zayn noted on Twitter last week on the 20th that he had a wisdom tooth extraction. He has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 night one, when he retained the Intercontinental Championship over Daniel Bryan.

