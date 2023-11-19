Sami Zayn Weighs In On Drew McIntyre’s Heel Turn, JD McDonagh Joining Judgment Day

Sami Zayn will be in the ring opposite The Judgment Day and (presumably) Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, and he talked about McIntyre allying with the group as well as JD McDonagh joining the stable. Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face The Judgment Day in a WarGames match at Saturday’s PPV, with Drew McIntyre expected to team with Judgment Day in the match and another competitor joining the babyfaces. Zayn weighed in on the bout on last week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On JD McDonagh finally joining the Judgment Day: “I can relate to it to an extent, because it was kind of a similar journey for me with The Bloodline once upon a time where, having a member — especially the dynamic with him and Damian Priest — having someone who didn’t quite trust him. So I can relate to all that. And you can say a lot about JD McDonagh, but in the ring, he is an asset to that team … And now that he’s an official member, it’s a different situation. So again, these are just curveballs that are kind of coming our way and, in the final stretch of going into WarGames, it makes it all that much more unpredictable. I don’t know, it’s just stuff you have to keep your eye on. I didn’t see that coming as well. I didn’t see this thing with Drew coming, and I didn’t certainly didn’t see JD McDonagh becoming an official member of The Judgement Day this past Monday.”

On McIntyre’s heel turn: “To an extent, I can understand where he’s coming from. If anybody could relate actually, it’s me, because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns [at Elimination Chamber]. With all the momentum in the world, it seemed like a lock. It’s very hard to come back close to winning a championship and then having it slip through your fingers. If you’re not careful, it could really, really, really play with your head. And I think that’s kind of the difference between Drew McIntyre and myself, I think we both experienced something kind of similar and just had different ways of dealing with it.”

On McIntyre’s mindset: “Maybe the fallout of everything that happened to him is obviously what led him to this decision. And obviously, he’s had a hard time letting go of everything that happened,” Zayn said. “I think he just blames Jey [Uso], which again, to an extent, I can understand because I’ve been in his shoes.”