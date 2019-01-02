Sami Zayn On Fans Criticizing WWE Writers & How Becky Lynch Has Been Using Twitter

Sami Zayn recently appeared on Talk is Jericho (transcript via Wrestle Inc), discussing Becky Lynch, fans criticizing WWE writers, and more…

On Becky Lynch: “I noticed Becky Lynch, who has really blown up recently too, right?” Zayn began, “And she’s using Twitter in a very witty way. She’s a very witty person. And she’s using it in a really cool way and she’s getting herself really over. But I don’t know if I would do it anymore, even if I was a heel. I wouldn’t want to use it to cut people down and stuff.” Zayn added, “but I’m like, ‘do you know what? I’m contributing to a toxic culture, to a toxic swirl of s–t and I don’t want to contribute to it anymore.'”

On No Longer Eating Meat: “This is another huge thing in my life – I stopped eating meat,” Zayn said. “And I don’t preach about it. I just eventually had to confront myself with the reality that I was being a total hypocrite. And I’m not saying everyone who eats meat is a hypocrite. I ate meat my entire life, but I’m saying I confronted my own hypocrisy by saying, ‘well, look. Obviously, I don’t agree with the industrialization, how these animals are treated, blah, blah, blah, and I feel sorry for them. But then, I go home and I stuff [meat] in my [mouth]. And I’m like, ‘whoa, okay. I’m a part of the problem.’ And then I reached a point where I was like, ‘I’m not playing ball anymore. I don’t agree with these industries. I don’t agree with how they do business. You’re not getting my money.’ And that’s it. I feel way better because I think a lot of unhappiness, I’ll put on my Sami Zayn amateur Canadian PhD in psychoanalysis hat on here, but I just think a lot of people, there is some unhappiness there because people aren’t living in line with their values because it’s a very hard thing to do to.”

On Fans Criticizing WWE Writers: “Man, people don’t know and you don’t know unless you’re there [in WWE],” Zayn explained. “Not to do with nothing, but I want to take this time to actually give the writers a little bit of a break because they get crapped on the most. People don’t understand how it works there. It’s not the writers, and it’s not the agents, and it’s not the talent. It just works a very specific way. And unless you’re in it, you don’t know, so it’s very easy to sit at home and go, ‘why are they pushing this person? Why are they doing this?’ It’s harder than you think. Cut everybody some slack. It’s tricky.”