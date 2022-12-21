– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed his breakout year in WWE, his storyline with The Bloodline, how he would likely be teaching if he wasn’t in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights from SI.com:

Zayn on getting over as part of The Bloodline: “Part of why the cheers rolled in for me with The Bloodline quicker than I expected, to be honest, is because it’s so earnest. You can see the desire to be with these people is genuine. It’s a very relatable story, but not in an unattainable way. You’re finally hanging out with the cool kids, and you realize they’re not that different. On paper, maybe people would think I don’t fit in on the top of the card. But I believe I’m pretty good at this. It’s so hard to separate a healthy dose of self-confidence from my delusions, but from an early age, even when I wasn’t that good, my performances stood out. Even in the church basement in front of 60 people in Montreal, it worked.”

Sami Zayn on what he would’ve done if he wasn’t wrestling: “I would have gone into teaching and something in the humanities. English teachers were the only ones that didn’t hate me. They were the only ones who saw my potential. Math teachers, they were always fed up with me. Even now, my days are somewhat numbered as an in-ring performer. There is still meaning to me in passing on the knowledge I’ve been able to accrue over the past 20 years now. I always gravitate toward teaching.”

On how it’s like he’s almost just starting on the main roster: “I’ve only been on the main roster for six years. In some ways, I’m just starting. Maybe I’ve already peaked. I’ve gotten to do so much. It’s been a great career, and I’m totally thrilled with it. Maybe the best is yet to come. But I’m extremely grateful with where I am and what I’m doing. I can’t give 90%; I can only give 100. It’s focusing on those little details that have got me in trouble before, but it’s also what’s got me this far. Each and every step of the ladder of success in my career, each jump that I took, I was able to stand there. I did that enough times and thought, ‘Why not me?’ So we’ll see what happens next.”