– Speaking to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of WWE Survivor Series, Sami Zayn discussed how he gets to be a good foil for Roman Reigns and helps show another side of Reigns’ personality on TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Zayn on Roman Reigns praising him in a previous interview: “I did hear it and I did go up to him and I said, ‘I really appreciate that, I’m honored that you view me in that light and it would be nice to work together.’ We had talked a little bit about the possibility of doing some on-screen stuff because I get the rub from being on-screen with him, it hypes the fan investment in me and gets them to see me on a higher level. For him, I do think there are some benefits as well because I provide a foil for him that allows him, as a character, to let his guard down a little bit and we can see a different side of Roman Reigns.”

On how other performers like to add that layer as well: “Not only him personally, but I think any performer wants to add that level of depth to the character so you’re not just one thing. I don’t want to speak for him, but I’m sure he doesn’t want to just be the Head of the Table, really serious guy, he wants to have some range and show his chops and acting ability and full depth of his character, as I would think most of us do. I don’t think anybody wants to be pigeonholed as any one simple thing that fans figure you out. If they figure you out, they get bored of you. They need to see that this is a complex person with layers.”

Zayn on helping show another side of Reigns’ character: “The positive, for Roman — I obviously get tons of positives being on-screen with Roman — the positive for Roman is being able to show a different side of his character that makes him a bigger star because you’re getting to see more of him. He’s such a big star, fans want to know more about him. He only gives them so much, and now we get to give them a little bit more.”