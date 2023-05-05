Sami Zayn On His Promo Process, Learning Less Is More

In an interview with the Whiskey Ginger podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn gave his thoughts on his promo process and how he learned that less is more.

He said: “I have all these things I want to say. If I have a writer working with me, I’m like, ‘Here’s a lot, help me whittle it down.’ The last year or two, especially, maybe even three, the more time I’ve had … the more you start to realize, man, like, ‘There’s so much fluff. You can say so much less and get so much more out of it. That just takes time to learn.“