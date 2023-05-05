wrestling / News
Sami Zayn On His Promo Process, Learning Less Is More
May 5, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with the Whiskey Ginger podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn gave his thoughts on his promo process and how he learned that less is more.
He said: “I have all these things I want to say. If I have a writer working with me, I’m like, ‘Here’s a lot, help me whittle it down.’ The last year or two, especially, maybe even three, the more time I’ve had … the more you start to realize, man, like, ‘There’s so much fluff. You can say so much less and get so much more out of it. That just takes time to learn.“
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Opens As Favorite In Betting Odds To Win WWE World Heavyweight Title
- WWE Reportedly Changed Plans For Bad Bunny At WWE Backlash
- WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Dropped Due to $17.4 Million Repayment
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts That Brock Lesnar Will ‘Kill’ Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash