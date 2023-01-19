Sami Zayn On The Longevity of the Bloodline Storyline, Feeling Validated By It

In an interview with The Detroit News, Sami Zayn spoke about the longevity of his story with the Bloodline and why he’s still excited about being part of it. Here are highlights:

On his involvement in the story: “I’m just rolling with it as far as this story goes. I think with this whole Bloodline thing, we’ve kind of stumbled upon something pretty cool and something that fans enjoy seeing the twists and turns of every week. What keeps me excited, what keeps me on my toes, is just knowing the evolution of the story, and knowing what’s going to progress this coming Friday or Monday or whatever it is. Like, ‘ooh, what are we going to do next?'”

On the longevity of the story: “It’s quite rare, even in WWE, that you see a storyline last this long. A long story in WWE terms is like three to six months, and we’re almost at nine months to a year here. I definitely feel fulfilled. I feel validated, I feel very happy to be a part of it, and I also realize it’s kind of a gem because you just don’t get these very often.”

On being WWE Champion: “When you get this close and you’re in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I’m already here, maybe winning it’s not totally unrealistic. That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn’t happen, it still would have all been awesome. I mean really, since I can’t even tell you how early into my career, probably three years in, I remember thinking, ‘well, this is it, it can’t get better than this.’ And then somehow each year, it just kept getting bigger and bigger. You would think I would learn at this point to stop saying it, but I am also content with everything I’ve done. I don’t want to be the type of person who feels like, oh, there’s a void unless I get this next thing, and if I don’t accomplish this, I’m a failure or my career was a failure. Whatever happens, I’m good. It could end tomorrow, and knock on wood, I really hope it doesn’t, but I would feel very complete and very satisfied with everything I’ve ever done. At this point, everything’s gravy.”