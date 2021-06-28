Sami Zayn On His Win Over Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell, If Their Feud is Finally Done

Sami Zayn came out on top in the latest chapter of his feud with Kevin Owens, and Zayn discussed the win and more on The Bump last week. You can check out highlights of Zayn’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his win over Owens at Hell in a Cell: “To put it mildly, things haven’t gone my way. After injustice was being directed my way, it doesn’t matter who you are at a certain point you reach the point of despair; I was dangerously close to that. When I needed it most, the universe showed me the way, and I defeated Kevin Owens, and he got everything that he deserved. It’s beautiful [he says while chuckling].”

On if his feud with Owens is over at last: “I can’t say with any certainty that I’m done with Kevin Owens. I can never say with any certainty that it’s over for good. At the very best, I can hope that he learned his lesson. I’m hoping that I sent my message loud and clear and that he’ll be sitting on the shelf for a little while.”

On Owens’ expected time off being a case of karma: “Yeah. I definitely believe that! First of all, what happened in the match between he and I was not a result of the Nigerian Nail he took a couple of weeks ago. I injured his shoulder. If you watch the match back, there’s a specific moment there where his shoulder gives out, and he’s fighting half the match with one arm. That was me. Don’t give the credit to Commander Azeez. It was a hard-fought victory, and I take full credit…I punched him in the face; he punched me in the face, and the better man came out on top. If he needs a break, that’s not my problem. Just stay the hell away from me.”