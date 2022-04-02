Sami Zayn on WWE IC & US Titles Not Being Defended at WrestleMania 38

– Speaking to the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast ahead of WrestleMania 38, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed the US and Intercontinental titles not being defended at this year’s event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Zayn on the titles being about the respect of the performer: “They’re titles. It’s not about the respect the title gets, it’s the performer that holds the title. For example, if Roman Reigns were the US Champ, don’t worry, that title is getting on the show. It has happened to where the title has ended up in the hands of a performer who, it’s always been a breakout title, (a performer) who is on the verge of a breakout and sometimes it goes one way, and sometimes it goes the other. For example, Ricochet didn’t have a ton of television time going into his title. It makes sense that he got the title, which is great for him, but it’s at a weird time where it’s in the build to WrestleMania, so I don’t think it’s a disrespect to the title itself. It’s just where the chips fall.”

Zayn on how it’s not a matter of disrespecting the titles: “That’s one of the things people don’t understand about being on the inside of WWE and how chaotic all of this is, and how sometimes it’s not about, ‘The Intercontinental Title is not important, let’s dismiss it.’ Sometimes, it’s just dominoes fall and you’re the odd man out. It happens to almost everybody. Look at Seth Rollins, it actually turned into a storyline, which I think has been great, but the storyline almost played on a real-life thing where the matches lined up this way and it was, ‘Oh my God, how is Seth left out?’ I don’t think it’s a slight on the championships, it’s just circumstances. Let’s all just take a breath and calm down.”

Zayn is a three-time former WWE Intercontinental Champion. It was actually his rival Johnny Knoxville who caused him to lose Intercontinental Championship last month against Ricochet.

Sami Zayn will face Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania 38: Night 2 on Sunday, April 3. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock.