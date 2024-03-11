Sami Zayn Opens Up About The Importance Of His Connection With Fans

Sami Zayn was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump where he discussed a wide range of topics including his connection to the fans. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the connection: “There’s a lot of different kinds of WWE Superstars, there really are,” he told “WWE’s The Bump.” “Some people are super cool, and some people are super strong, and some people are just super good-looking or whatever it is. There’s a million reasons why the fans would love you. I don’t really know what mine is other than just being myself, for better or for worse.”

On how much it means to him: “It’s the feelings that you put out there and the WWE Universe feels them back and they give that back to you,” he said. “That’s kind of been everything to me, it means really more than I could ever put into words, to be honest with you. It means everything.”