– Sami Zayn overcame the odds managing to retain his Intercontinental Title today at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He faced Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a grueling Triple Threat Match, but he still managed to walk out the winner.

During the match, Chad Gable continued to treat Otis poorly and even slapped his Alpha Academy teammate in the face. However, Otis inadvertently knocked out Gable with a clothesline when Gable was holding Zayn in a waistlock. This enabled Sami Zayn to return into the ring. One Helluva Kick later on Reed, and Zayn was able to retain his title via pinfall.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

