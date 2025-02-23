wrestling / News
Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age
February 22, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with FN Barn Burner (via Fightful), Sami Zayn spoke about why his match with Kevin Owens is different this time and how it felt to take a package piledriver at his age. He is no stranger to the move, but was younger when he was El Generico.
He said: “Different ball game. I felt things in my spine that I’d never felt taking that move. I used to take that move a lot in my early 20s. My entire 20s, actually, was just me taking that move pretty much. It felt very different at 40, no question.“