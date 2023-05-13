Sami Zayn Says His Part In Bloodline Story Is ‘More Or Less’ Done

Sami Zayn is done with the Bloodline as of now, as he noted in a new interview. Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from the Usos at WrestleMania, which was the culmination of Zayn’s involvement with and feud against the Roman Reigns-led group. Zayn spoke with Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes recently and talked about what he learned from the group and more. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On what he learned from his time in the group: “It’s hard to say because sometimes I do these things, I’m like, ‘Well, that was it. I don’t think I’ll do anything better than that. But I’ve been pretty lucky in my career because I had 21 years before I did the Bloodline story, and for as many great things that I had done before, I still got to do something even greater with the Bloodline story. So I don’t know if that’s the only thing I’ll be remembered for. I really don’t know what I’ll be remembered for, and it’s kind of out of my hands, to be honest. But if it is something that is remembered fondly in the years to come, what more can you ask for? That’s wonderful. It was a blast.”

On enjoying his time with the stable: “Sometimes the hidden laughter, or the clear chemistry between the performers on-screen and all that, it was just kind of a wired lighting-in-a-bottle, perfect stars aligning for these variables to create this thing. So many things went into creating something that just felt a bit special. So it would be very hard to recreate, but it’s done, more or less, and I’m glad I got to do it, and there’s not much more to say than that, other than I hope everybody enjoyed it and remembers it fondly.”