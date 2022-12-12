wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As previously reported, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match last night at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to beat the Bloodline, when Noble pinned Sami Zayn. In a post on Twitter, Zayn paid tribute to Noble after the match and said it was an honor.
He wrote: “An emotional night. I’m humbled & honored to have had the privilege of sharing the ring with Jamie Noble tonight in his final match. Very few actually know how much Jamie has contributed to this industry. One of the great minds for the business & an unsung hero at @WWE. Grateful.”
An emotional night. I’m humbled & honored to have had the privilege of sharing the ring with Jamie Noble tonight in his final match. Very few actually know how much Jamie has contributed to this industry. One of the great minds for the business & an unsung hero at @WWE.
Grateful. https://t.co/tkd7AyFtli
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says He’s In AEW Fight Forever, Recalls Being In First Game
- Jim Ross Recalls Building WWE Developmental System, Jim Cornette Not Liking The Dojo
- Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame
- Hulk Hogan Shares His Thoughts On His Friendship With Sean Waltman