wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Shares Pic From WrestleMania 41: ‘The Way She Goes’
April 20, 2025 | Posted by
Sami Zayn is not in action at WrestleMania 41 and shared a pic from the stands to social media. Zayn posted a set of photos featuring his appearances at WrestleMania 38 through 40 accompanied with the shot from the talent section, captioning the post:
“The way she goes”
You can see the full post below. This is the first WrestleMania that Zayn has not competed on since WrestleMania 35.
The way she goes pic.twitter.com/I5W9NIxKi4
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 20, 2025