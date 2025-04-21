wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Shares Pic From WrestleMania 41: ‘The Way She Goes’

April 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn is not in action at WrestleMania 41 and shared a pic from the stands to social media. Zayn posted a set of photos featuring his appearances at WrestleMania 38 through 40 accompanied with the shot from the talent section, captioning the post:

“The way she goes”

You can see the full post below. This is the first WrestleMania that Zayn has not competed on since WrestleMania 35.

