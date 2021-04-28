wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Plans To Do A Run-In During Logan Paul’s Upcoming Boxing Match

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul Smackdown

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani noted on Twitter that it would be “rude” if Sami Zayn isn’t in Logan Paul’s corner for his upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Zayn replied: “I plan on doing a run-in either way.

Paul was in the corner of Zayn at Wrestlemania, but ended up turning on him and then got stunned by Kevin Owens for his efforts.

