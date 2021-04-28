wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Plans To Do A Run-In During Logan Paul’s Upcoming Boxing Match
April 28, 2021 | Posted by
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani noted on Twitter that it would be “rude” if Sami Zayn isn’t in Logan Paul’s corner for his upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.
Zayn replied: “I plan on doing a run-in either way.”
Paul was in the corner of Zayn at Wrestlemania, but ended up turning on him and then got stunned by Kevin Owens for his efforts.
I plan on doing a run-in either way. https://t.co/BbINYcLuUJ
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 28, 2021
Please, Sami pic.twitter.com/XXE3ZpvZkf
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Details Announced For Dark Side of the Ring Season Three, Chris Jericho Returns As Narrator
- Mercedes Martinez Explains Decision To Leave RETRIBUTION & Return To NXT: ‘It Wasn’t For Me’
- Jordynne Grace Discusses Photo Project Focusing on Body Positivity
- Backstage Rumor on Sold Out UFC 261 Being Major Topic With Talent at Last Night’s Raw