Sami Zayn Pushed For Group With Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

In an interview with TalkSport, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that Sami Zayn pushed for the three of them to come together as a group backstage. Here are highlights:

Cesaro on teaming with Nakamura: “It’s fun. I’ve known Shinsuke for a while and when we teamed up for the first time, it was one of those where you don’t really have to talk that much. ‘Ah, it’ll be ok, we’ll do great!’ [laughs]. One of those where you just know.”

Nakamura on working with Zayn: “I believe Sami saw my potential, my wrestling ability, but he also had the respect.”

Cesaro on their trio: “Sami and Shin were doing a thing together. A thing where Sami was just going crazy during Shin’s entrances [laughs] everyone’s favourite GIF every week. And then Sami was like ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get you into the group’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, OK!’ I’ve moved to SmackDown again and there was no plan so I was like ‘Yeah, I’d love to, let’s do something!’”

Nakamura on what he said to Cesaro: “And I was like ‘Come join us! Yeah, come on.’”

Cesaro on how he responded: “So I said that sounds like fun and it’s a fun dynamic with Sami being… Sami. And then there’s a mutual respect with Shin but I think he’s one of the coolest people in the world. He can do anything and just look cool. The first time I came out with these guys it was like OK, Shin is coming out looking cool, Sami is just going absolutely crazy, what am I going to do? I’m just going to stand absolutely still. I’m just going to be bad ass [laughs]. It’s a fun dynamic and it’s authentic.”