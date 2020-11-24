WWE News: Sami Zayn Reacts to Survivor Series Loss, Kay Lee Ray Hits Title Milestone, Stock Closes Up

– Sami Zayn took to social media to react to his loss to Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. Zayn, who lost to Lashley at Sunday’s PPV, posted to his Twitter account as you can see below:

“The way the United States Champion ‘won’ last night really had all the ingredients of an American win: bending the rules to serve your own interests, intervening where you don’t belong & injustice for those representing other continents.”

– Kay Lee Ray reached a new milestone as NXT UK Women’s Champion. Ray has reacted 450 days as champion, the second-longest in WWE right now behind WALTER’s 600 days as NXT UK Champion.

– WWE’s stock closed at $41.30 on Monday, up $0.33 (0.81%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.12% on the day.