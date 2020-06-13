wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Reacts To AJ Styles Winning The Intercontinental Title
June 13, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan to become the Intercontinental champion for the first time. After the show, Styles commented on making the title phenomenal. Former champion Sami Zayn, who was stripped of the belt prior to the tournament that Styles won, replied on Twitter: “Watch your ass.”
Watch your ass. https://t.co/BckYziaur5
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Backstage Creative Changes in WWE, What Wrestlers Will Miss About Heyman, Vince McMahon’s Timing On Changes
- Nia Jax Responds To Critics Who Blame Her for Kairi Sane’s Injury
- Note On AEW Backstage Reaction To Clutch Adams’ Slurs, Not Expected To Work With Them Again
- Will Ospreay Has Put On 25 Pounds In Nine Months, Has New Physique Now