wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Reacts To AJ Styles Winning The Intercontinental Title

June 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn Wrestlemania Intercontinental Championship

During last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan to become the Intercontinental champion for the first time. After the show, Styles commented on making the title phenomenal. Former champion Sami Zayn, who was stripped of the belt prior to the tournament that Styles won, replied on Twitter: “Watch your ass.

Sami Zayn

