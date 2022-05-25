wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Reacts to Viral Photoshopped Pic of Himself With The Bloodline
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
Sami Zayn’s quest to ally with The Bloodline resulted in a Photoshopped “throwback” pic of him with the group going viral, and Zayn has reacted to it. A fan did the Photoshop of a young Zayn with the equally young Roman Reigns and the Usos, as you can see below.
Zayn retweeted the pic and wrote:
“My Sargent Pepper phase.”
You can also see reactions from Carmella and Tyson Kidd below:
My Sargent Pepper phase. https://t.co/RXiqBywV2w
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 24, 2022
This is amazing
— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) May 24, 2022
Roman and the triplets 🤣
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) May 24, 2022
