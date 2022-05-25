Sami Zayn Reacts to Viral Photoshopped Pic of Himself With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn’s quest to ally with The Bloodline resulted in a Photoshopped “throwback” pic of him with the group going viral, and Zayn has reacted to it. A fan did the Photoshop of a young Zayn with the equally young Roman Reigns and the Usos, as you can see below.

Zayn retweeted the pic and wrote:

“My Sargent Pepper phase.”

You can also see reactions from Carmella and Tyson Kidd below:

My Sargent Pepper phase. https://t.co/RXiqBywV2w — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 24, 2022

This is amazing — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) May 24, 2022