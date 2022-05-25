wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Reacts to Viral Photoshopped Pic of Himself With The Bloodline

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SmackDown Christmas Eve - Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn’s quest to ally with The Bloodline resulted in a Photoshopped “throwback” pic of him with the group going viral, and Zayn has reacted to it. A fan did the Photoshop of a young Zayn with the equally young Roman Reigns and the Usos, as you can see below.

Zayn retweeted the pic and wrote:

“My Sargent Pepper phase.”

You can also see reactions from Carmella and Tyson Kidd below:

