Sami Zayn Recalls His First Match With Kevin Owens Before WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been linked throughout their careers, and Zayn recenlty looked back on his first match with Owens on the indies. Zayn and Owens regularly competed against and with each other as El Generico and Kevin Steen before they came to WWE, where they continued their association. The two spoke with Xfinity for a new interview and Zayn recalled their first time in the ring together.

“I think our first notable match …was a three-way match with myself, Kevin and [PCO],” Zayn said (per Wrestling Inc). “The chemistry was pretty instantaneous,” he says, noting that the match was heavily lauded by the Quebecois wrestling scene. “Right there and then our names got kinda linked together from there on out.”

Owens and Zayn are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, having won the titles at WrestleMania 39.