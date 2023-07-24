Sami Zayn Reflects on His Loss To Roman Reigns, Suggests It Could Be Chapter In Bigger Story

Cody Rhodes may not be the only one finishing his story. In an interview with Xfinity (via Fightful), Sami Zayn spoke about his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber this year and how it could eventually be the start of something bigger.

He said: “It would have been kind of perfect, a storybook ending, if I had dethroned Roman. Sure, of course, but if you look at more five years from now, ten years from now, the totality of where it all lies, I think you will see that it is one great chapter, hopefully, in a story. For sure, unquestionably, whether it was the right or wrong decision, the way it ended, there is no question that had it gone my way that night in Montreal or at WrestleMania or something with Roman, unquestionably it would have been a moment that would have definitely been replayed many times. I still think what we did was very special and as you can see by what has continued to happen with The Usos and Roman, that story still has some special moments. This is one of those things where you just need time to see where it all falls. I don’t know if this is a valid comparison, but it’s almost like when Brock (Lesnar) beat Undertaker and ended the streak. It was such a shocking moment that you kind of didn’t know what to make of it. I remember watching it live with Juice Robinson. He was so frazzled by it, ‘I need five years to know whether this was the right call or not.’ It’s kind of true. You had to wait several years to see all the consequences and ripple effect of that moment. It took five years to see ‘this all goes back to do that.’ Maybe it was chapter one, for me personally, in this huge story that is my quest to one day win the big one.“