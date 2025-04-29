Sami Zayn Rejects Offer By Seth Rollins, Beaten By Bron Breakker On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn turned down an offer from Seth Rollins on this week’s WWE Raw and paid the price courtesy of Bron Breakker. Monday night’s show saw Rollins, Paul Heyman and Breakker get confronted by Zayn in the opening segment. Rollins talked about how he was the future of the industry and that brought Zayn out, talking about his history with Rollins and said Rollins was just jealous of Punk and Reigns. He said the stable was just another Bloodline and Rollins warned Zayn that he was either with them or against them.

Rollins offered to let Zayn be moved to Smackdown where he could face the winner of the WWE Backlash match between John Cena and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship and told him to think it over.

Later in the show, Zayn and Rollins appeared in the ring again and Zayn said that Rollins was playing games with him, noting that he would not be someone who lives with a target on his back and telling Rollins to go to hell. That led to a match between Zayn and Breakker, which the latter won when the ref stopped the match after multiple spears from Breakker. Rollins backed Breakker off and then delivered a Stomp to Zayn to end the show.